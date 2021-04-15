Royal family remembers Prince Philip, releases never-seen-before photos of him

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021. He was Britain’s longest-serving consort, and his death was mourned by many. Now, in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh, members of the Royal Family have released some hitherto unseen photographs.

In the first photograph, late Prince Philip can be seen surrounded by his family members — The Queen and seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle. The picture clicked by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate, is from 2018.

ALSO READ | A green funeral for Prince Philip with woollen casket and hybrid hearse?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The Royal family also shared a black and white image of Prince Philip with the caption: “Today, members of the Royal Family have shared photographs of The Duke of Edinburgh, remembering him as a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

In aother photo, he can be seen with The Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Windsor in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

Prior to this, Princess Eugenie, one of the Duke’s eight grandchildren, wrote a heartwarming note for her “grandpa”, recollecting the time they spent together and promising to look after the Queen.

“Dearest Grandpa,⁣” she addressed him and added, “We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them.” ⁣

⁣

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. ⁣I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren. ⁣Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you,” she concluded.