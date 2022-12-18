In keeping with royal tradition, Harry and Meghan share Christmas card after bombshell Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not mince their words while calling out the British royal institution and a few family members in their recently-released Netflix documentary ‘Harry & Meghan‘, alleging that they were treated poorly and unfairly, and there were safety concerns which led to them stepping down from the posts of senior royals in 2020, less than two years after they got married in the UK in May 2018.

Harry and Meghan, who continue to officially perform their duties as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, however, have been following certain royal family traditions. For instance, they were seen attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September this year, following all protocols.

In the docuseries, Harry — who is the second-born son of King Charles III and his late wife Princess Diana — dropped some shocking truth bombs about the inner workings of the royal firm, including “planting of stories”.

But, that did not stop the duke from following a special Christmas tradition, though. Even amid the controversy, Harry released a holiday season card for his fans and well-wishers, the same week that his elder brother William, the Prince of Wales, and father Charles, did it.

Harry and Meghan have released their Christmas card for 2022.

The photograph that the Sussexes chose for the card was a recent one: a black-and-white photo clicked at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City. “Wishing you a joyful holiday season,” it read, adding: “From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year.”

The card did not feature their children Archie and Lilibet; it was signed, “Best wishes,” with both of their signatures, beneath which it said, “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

Last year, the couple had chosen a photograph to introduce their daughter to the world. In it, they looked relaxed and happy as a family-of-four, wearing casual outfits. While Harry — wearing a faded blue shirt and a pair of jeans — had son Archie sitting on his lap, Meghan — wearing a midnight blue sweater and jeans — was seen lifting daughter Lilibet-Diana in the air.

The picture was taken by Alexi Lubomirski, who had written in the caption that it was “one of those rare and special projects that one is fortunate enough to be a part of”. “To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour.”

