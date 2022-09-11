Royal reunion: William, Kate, Harry and Megan reunite to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II

With the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch, the royal family has come together — casting their differences aside — to mourn her. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walk around the Windsor Palace grounds as they looked at the tributes paid to the late queen, on Saturday.

Dressed in all-black attire, the four royals also greeted the onlookers. The Kensington Palace said Prince William invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and Kate for the walkaround, as reported by People.

This reunion comes after a certain period of strained relations between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and members of the royal family. The Duchess of Sussex, Megan Markle, did not accompany the Duke, Prince Harry at the Balmoral palace when the news of the queen’s demise broke.

A royal source was quoted as telling People, “Prince William thought the walkabout to greet the crowds was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

After the queen’s death, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been conferred the title of the Prince and Princess of Wales respectively.

Earlier, paying tribute to the late queen in a statement released by Kensington Palace, Prince of Wales said, “On Thursday, the world lost an extraordinary leader, whose commitment to the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth was absolute. So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.”

He continued, “I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen’s wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade. My wife has had twenty years of guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”

“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be sometime before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real,” said William emotionally.

He thanked the queen for her kindness towards his family and for “providing an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”

The prince concluded, “My grandmother famously said that grief was the price we pay for love. All of the sadness we will feel in the coming weeks will be testament to the love we felt for our extraordinary Queen. I will honour her memory by supporting my father, The King, in every way I can.”

