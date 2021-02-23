scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Royal protocols Harry and Meghan may not have to follow for baby no. 2

No photo calls or royal announcements for Archie's sibling?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 23, 2021 9:40:33 pm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle second baby, Meghan Markle pregnancy, royal protocols, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, indian express newsWhen they shared their first public moment as a family, back when Archie was born in 2019. (Photo: Instagram/@sussexroyal)

Now that they have made it official that they will neither be resuming their royal responsibilities, nor be returning to the UK,  the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — will not be expected to follow many royal traditions either, when they welcome their second child later this year.

The first is the posing for royal photographs shortly after giving birth. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — Prince William and Kate Middleton — posed at the hospital steps after each of their three children were delivered, Harry and Meghan opted out of this when their first child Archie was born in 2019. They did, however, hold a private photo call with the little one two days after his birth at Windsor Castle itself.

But since they now reside in the US, they may not release any official photograph at all, not before a considerable time has passed, it is being speculated. In fact, it has become quite common in recent years for non-working royals to opt-out of photo calls.

The other thing is that they may not have a royal christening ceremony. Babies born to the royal family in the UK receive an official christening ceremony after birth, performed by the Head of the Church of England. It is said that all royal babies are christened with water from the River Jordan, where Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist.

So, while babies are dressed in the traditional royal christening gown — a replica of a gown made in 1841 for Queen Victoria’s children — it is unclear as to whether Harry and Meghan will go through with this ceremony, which had happened for baby Archie when he was born.

Also, it is being speculated that the baby will not have a traditional royal name, much like their sibling Archie Harrison, whose name has no royal significance. The word ‘Harrison’ does, however, mean ‘son of Harry’.

Additionally, it is also being understood that there will not be any announcement by the Buckingham Palace, when the baby arrives. While the palace’s communications team informs the birth via a statement to the media, on their social media channels, and also on a traditional easel placed outside the palace, since Harry and Meghan will welcome the baby in the US, this may not happen.

News reports suggest the couple has its own press team since March 2020. They announced the second pregnancy through a spokesperson, rather than through the Buckingham Palace.

