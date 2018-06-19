First-ever gay royal wedding: Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten to marry partner James Coyle this summer

In the first royal same-sex marriage, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten is all set to marry partner James Coyle. (Source: phcitytraffic/Instagram) In the first royal same-sex marriage, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten is all set to marry partner James Coyle. (Source: phcitytraffic/Instagram)

The royal family just announced its first ever gay wedding as Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten is due to marry his partner James Coyle at a private chapel in his country estate, Devon, this summer. June is celebrated as the Pride month and the news comes as a delight for the LGBTQIA+ community. As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last month, onlookers couldn’t help but notice how the royal family altered its norms and gracefully embraced new norms during the Royal Wedding at Windsor Castle.

ALSO READ | Princess Diana’s diamond tiara makes first public appearance after her death as niece’s wedding crown

Buzz is also that ex-wife Penny Mountbatten will give away Mountbatten when he exchanges vows with his gay partner Coyle. Mountbatten, who came out of the closet and divorced his wife in 2016, told Daily Mail, “I really wanted to do it for James. He hasn’t been married. For me, what’s interesting is I don’t need to get married because I’ve been there, done that and have my wonderful children; but I’m pushing it because I think it’s important for him. James hasn’t had the stable life I have. I want to be able to give you that.”

While talking to the media outlet, he also shed light on his past and why it wasn’t easy to open up about his sexuality. While he was honest about his sexuality with his wife even before they were married, it was difficult for him to confront it with his parents. “Where I grew up, gay men were called poofs, queers, everything derogatory under the sun and even now having a bloke around is unusual,” he said.

According to People magazine, the royal gay wedding won’t be a big fat traditional ceremony, but a close-knitted affair with just friends and family. The father of three said. “There will be plenty of lovely food and really good music but there won’t be two men in tuxedos on a cake, white doves or anything twee or contrived like that. We’ll probably have cheese, instead of cake.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd