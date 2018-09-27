First royal same-sex wedding: Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin Lord Ivar ties the knot with partner James Coyle

Ivar Mountbatten ties the knot with James Coyle in the royal family’s first ever same-sex marriage. (Source: marrytheman/Instagram) Ivar Mountbatten ties the knot with James Coyle in the royal family’s first ever same-sex marriage. (Source: marrytheman/Instagram)

Not long after Meghan Markle made history in May as the first mixed-race American woman to marry into the British royal family, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, has married James Coyle in what is the monarchy’s first-ever same-sex wedding, Coyle is an airline cabin services director whom Lord Ivar met back in 2014.

The couple has been in a public relationship since Lord Mountbatten announced he was gay in 2016 and exchanged their wedding vows in Bridwell Park chapel in Devon on last Saturday, the 22nd of September, 2018. The ceremonies lasted throughout the weekend.

Lord Mountbatten, who is also a descendant of Queen Victoria, has three children with his former wife, Penny Mountbatten. His wife and children have been very supportive of her husband’s relationship with Coyle.

The royal family still follows the rules of the Royal Marriages Act passed in 1772, which requires the first six people in the line of succession to receive permission from the ruling monarch before they tie the knot. But because Lord Mountbatten is not in the line of succession, he didn’t require the ruling monarch’s nod.

While most of the royal family wasn’t present for the wedding, the newlyweds celebrated with close family and friends. Taking to Instagram, Lord Ivar Mountbatten said, “Well we did it finally! It was an amazing day despite the miserable British weather.” Thanking his family for their support, he added, “Most importantly, a massive thanks to my three gorgeous girls for being so understanding and supportive, without their support this could never have happened!”

“And finally, the biggest thank you to James for being just perfect…”, the newlywed Lord Mountbatten posted on Instagram.

The couple exchanged customized rings made for them by Milly Maunder and are currently honeymooning in Brazil.

Check out the pictures here.

