Royal family shares Christmas door wreath tutorial; here’s how to make yours

The official handle shared a little video with the details of the same. (Photo: The royal family/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Christmas trees were introduced to Britain in the late 18th century by Queen Charlotte, consort of George III, reveals the latest post on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account. And with Christmas just a few weeks away, florists from the royal household have shared a video showcasing their in-depth method for creating a traditional Christmas door wreath.

Check it out below.

Here are some things you need to make your own wreath

Moss

Dried fruit slices

A few cinnamon sticks

A pair of scissors

Reel wires

Green florist wires

Foliage (pine, holly, ivy)

Christmas ribbon

String for hanging

Foliage

Dried pine cones and lotus heads

Steps

*Attach the end of the wire to the copper wreath ring. Next, divide the moss into eight parts and mould it with your hands in the form of sausages.

*Using the reel wire, bind the sausage mosses to the copper wreath wring. Next, carefully select the foliage you would want to use. We would suggest taking one of each, and don’t forget the berries!

*Bind your wreath ring again using the reel wires to secure the foliage along with the moss.

*Finally, add your decorations by sticking little pine cones, berries or more ivy and holly to the wreath. Give the finishing touches by adding a bright red Christmas ribbon. Your decor is ready!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd