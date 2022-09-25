Royal family shares photo of Queen Elizabeth II’s final resting place

Queen Elizabeth‘s final resting place photograph was issued by Buckingham Palace on Saturday. The picture features an engraved ledger stone bearing the name of the queen, her parents, and her husband Prince Philip.

“A photograph is released today of the ledger stone now installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The King George VI Memorial Chapel sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor,” read the caption of the photograph.

The stone is hand carved from black Belgian marble and is installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel that sits within the walls of St George’s Chapel, Windsor. She was buried after a state funeral in Westminister Abbey. The late monarch commissioned the King George VI Memorial Chapel in 1962 as a final resting place for her father, George VI.

The stone reads “George VI 1895-1952” and “Elizabeth 1900-2002” followed by a metal Garter Star, and then “Elizabeth II 1926-2022” and “Philip 1921-2021”. Also, the photograph shows the stone surrounded by floral wreaths.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8 at Balmoral Castle, her summer home in Scotland, at the age of 96. She reigned for 70 years. After her death, Charles, her eldest son, succeeded her as king. He will be followed by his own first-born son, Prince William.

