Royal Baby name: What will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry name their baby boy?

As soon as the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a baby boy on May 6, speculation over what he would be named and his Royal title sparked a lot of curiosity. As per latest predictions, the Royal baby will be given a traditional name like Edward, Arthur, Alexander, Oliver or even James.

However, the pair who is known to surprise people, might throw a curveball with the name. The baby is understood to be around a week overdue, with royal watchers keenly awaiting the announcement.

Earlier on Monday morning, an Instagram post on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s account read, “Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

In 2010, Canadian-born Autumn Phillips, and husband Peter Phillips (the son of Princess Anne and the oldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh) opted for a non-traditional name for their daughter Savannah. Since Harry and Meghan’s child is the seventh in line to the throne, the royal couple has more freedom with their choices.

The question is, will they derive inspiration from Peter Phillips or follow the footsteps of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who chose to give their children traditional names? They chose George for their firstborn, who is likely to be the king one day, and Louis for their second son. They named their daughter Charlotte.