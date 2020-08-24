Dry and rough hands bothering you? Count on this easy, 3-ingredient home remedy

Here’s a simple home remedy to ensure your hands stay soft. (Source: Juhi Parmar/Instagram/Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh) Here’s a simple home remedy to ensure your hands stay soft. (Source: Juhi Parmar/Instagram/Getty Images/Thinkstock; designed by Gargi Singh)

Have you been paying attention to your hands which are bearing the maximum brunt of increased household chores as well as regular handwashing during the pandemic? If not, it is time you do. But if despite trying numerous methods, you still haven’t been able to come up with an effective solution, here is a simple home remedy shared by actor Juhi Parmar on her YouTube channel that we came across recently.

We went on to try the remedy and saw instant results, as promised.

Here’s what Parmar had to say: “Being at home for over four months now, we have been doing all the household chores comprising cleaning, washing, and cooking which has, in turn, affected our hands the most! But do not worry anymore as I have created an easy homemade recipe to get soft, smooth, and young-looking skin on your hands.”

Here’s what you need to do.

Ingredients

2 tsp – Salt

3 tsp – Olive oil or Coconut oil

½ – Lime juice

Method

In a small bowl, add salt, oil and mix. Then squeeze half a lime and mix.

Apply the mixture on your palms, both at the front and back.

Rub the squeezed lime all over.

Scrub the mixture properly for two-three minutes.

Let it rest for five minutes.

Wash with plain water.

Benefits

Lemon helps remove dead skin and exfoliates the skin. It also helps smoothen any rough edges.

You will have soft, supple, and glowing hands, said Parmar.

When are you trying it out?

