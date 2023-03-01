Roshni Chopra shares five design ideas to organise your wardrobe better

Overflowing clothes, tangled accessories, little closet space – our wardrobes end up being messy, most of the time. But, what if we tell you that you can now organise it better with some simple design tweaks? Actor and content creator Roshni Chopra, who regularly shares useful fashion, food, and other lifestyle hacks with her followers, recently listed five design ideas that can help transform your wardrobe, making it easily organisable.

Alongside a video of her giving a glimpse into her almirah, the actor wrote that she has custom-designed this closet “after years of wanting something that works and doesn’t need too much space”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

Here are some wardrobe design ideas, as shared by Roshni.

Bi-fold doors: “Bi-folding doors are a boon to see everything in one go,” Roshni said. Don’t have enough room for a walk-in closet but want a similar vibe? Get bi-folding doors installed for that luxurious appeal.

Pull-out shelves: These shelves help maximise space and make every inch of space count, according to the actor. You can use these shelves to store accessories or undergarments (small-sized clothes).

Vanity area: If there’s space paucity in your room, you can design a small vanity area in your room itself. Place a small mirror alongside a pull-out drawer for your daily accessories.

Glass drawers: Roshni also showcased the glass drawers she uses to store her beauty essentials.

Full-length hanging: While smaller garments can easily be stored in less space, you need a bigger space for those long dresses and bulky jackets. For the same, she suggested having a full-length hanging area in your wardrobe which can be utilised for dresses and jackets.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | How to design a home that boosts your well-being

Roshni also answered some queries by the users in the comment section of her post. On being asked why she kept shoes and clothes in the same wardrobe, she replied, “These are occasion-wear that I really take care of and dry clean before I store. I love seeing them as design inspiration, therefore, the display. Daily shoes are in a different shoe rack. It gives me so much joy to see them displayed – like sculptures.”

The actor further shared that she designed this wardrobe and had a local carpenter make it. It costed her 1.5 lakh, “but with top-notch materials used,” she wrote. According to Roshni, “It honestly makes such a big difference to me daily to have a clean space that inspires.”

Sarabjit Singh, Founder and Architectural Designer, Villa Ortiga also shared some tips that you can keep in mind while designing your wardrobe.

Advertisement

*Opt for sliding shelves that stack over a dozen shoes within a limited space. It’s also great for socks, vests, and more.

*Outfit the wardrobe with components that make sense. For example, shorter valet rods help hang clothes in boutique-style.

*Install hooks under the shelves or cabinet sides to hold bags or scarves. You can select between individual pegs and multiple-hook pegboards, depending on the space at your disposal.

*Another smart trick is to divide your drawers into sections. This helps in stacking the smaller items in a more organised way.

*Think more of vertical space and fit multi-level storage mechanisms to maximise every inch of your wardrobe.

“Most importantly, you must clear the clutter and get rid of old things periodically. Additionally, don’t keep off-season clothes in the wardrobe. A wardrobe with loft-like space is a good option for storing your suitcases or luggage filled with things you don’t need often,” Singh added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!