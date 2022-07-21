Watch: Roshni Chopra shows how to style a tea trolley at home

July 21, 2022 3:00:48 pm
We just can’t do without our evening cup of tea or coffee accompanied by some delicious snacks to beat those mid-day hunger pangs. And, if you have guests coming over for high-tea today, why not arrange an evening tea trolley to impress them?
Roshni Chopra, who keeps sharing useful lifestyle ideas — from easy food recipes to fashion hacks — took to Instagram to share tips to style a tea trolley at home.
“It’s chai time,” she captioned the post, demonstrating simple ways to amp up a simple tea trolley.
Layer in some functional and pretty décor
“Start by adding some greens and décor times. Also, add a piece of artwork to centre the arrangement,” Roshni said. She arranged a couple of small plants, flower vases, and a beautiful painting on the trolley.
Crockery and cutlery to make self-serve easy
Your tea trolley is incomplete without crockery and cutlery pieces. Add a few plates, spoons, bowls, cups and saucers for self-serve.
Sweet and savoury treats
A cup of tea/coffee is best enjoyed with some delicious and light snacks. So, don’t forget to place your favourite snacks on the tea trolley.
A candle
Fragrant candles are one of the trendiest décor items. They help give the space a luxurious appeal.
