Thursday, July 21, 2022

Watch: Roshni Chopra shows how to style a tea trolley at home

"It's chai time," she captioned the post, demonstrating simple ways to amp up a simple tea trolley.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 21, 2022 3:00:48 pm
Roshni ChopraRoshni keeps sharing useful lifestyle hacks (Source: Roshni Chopra/Instagram)

We just can’t do without our evening cup of tea or coffee accompanied by some delicious snacks to beat those mid-day hunger pangs. And, if you have guests coming over for high-tea today, why not arrange an evening tea trolley to impress them?

Roshni Chopra, who keeps sharing useful lifestyle ideas — from easy food recipes to fashion hacks — took to Instagram to share tips to style a tea trolley at home.

Take a look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra) 

Layer in some functional and pretty décor

“Start by adding some greens and décor times. Also, add a piece of artwork to centre the arrangement,” Roshni said. She arranged a couple of small plants, flower vases, and a beautiful painting on the trolley.

Crockery and cutlery to make self-serve easy

Your tea trolley is incomplete without crockery and cutlery pieces. Add a few plates, spoons, bowls, cups and saucers for self-serve.

Sweet and savoury treats

A cup of tea/coffee is best enjoyed with some delicious and light snacks. So, don’t forget to place your favourite snacks on the tea trolley.

A candle

Fragrant candles are one of the trendiest décor items. They help give the space a luxurious appeal.

