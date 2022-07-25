scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 25, 2022

Travelling to Rajasthan? Here are some packing tips from Roshni Chopra

Keep this packing checklist handy when choosing your clothes and accessories for your next trip to Rajasthan

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2022 3:50:49 pm
RoshniRoshni is currently on a family trip to Rajasthan (Source: Roshni Chopra/Instagram)

Rajasthan is every traveller’s delight as it boasts of a distinct and vibrant culture. A rich melange of folk dance and music, gigantic forts and palaces, expansive sand desert and local handicrafts make visiting the state a truly unique experience. As such, if you are planning to explore Rajasthan, make sure you pack your bags right.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Don’t know where to start and what to pack for your upcoming trip to the state? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Actor Roshni Chopra recently shared a ‘packing checklist’ that you must keep handy when choosing your clothes and accessories for the trip.

Take a look

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra) 

Follow these tips while packing your bags for Rajasthan, as shared by Roshni.

*Ditch neutrals for some colours. “The brighter, the better,” the actor said.
*Leave behind structured dresses for more flowy and easy silhouettes.
*Say no to heels and pack some fun sandals, chappals and mules.
*Don’t forget to pack some boho jewellery and statement pieces.
*A fun dress for the evening and swimwear with kaftan followed next.
*She suggested packing a hat to keep away the sun.
*Finally, Roshni packed a small bag with hair accessories including a dryer, straightener, and other essentials to keep her locks in place.

ALSO READ |Taj Mahal is third most-viewed tourist destination on Google Street View; top spot taken by…

Roshni was recently in Rajasthan for a family trip and shared some stunning snippets. With lake Pichola in the backdrop, she posed wearing a printed swimsuit from Shivan and Narresh.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

Kerala: ED raids CSI premises over black money scam

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?
Explained

Why has the Myanmar junta executed four dissidents?

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking
Mumbai

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif file case over death threats, stalking

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’
Uttar Pradesh

Bijnor police arrest two men ‘trying to incite communal conspiracy’

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

India seems to be doing well compared to others; fuel price a challenge: SBI Chairman

Premium
Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?
Explained

Why have Zomato's shares fallen to their lowest ever price?

Premium
Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed
Watch video

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone's fierce gun-toting character revealed

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Drinking water to flow in Mumbai’s heritage fountains again

Premium
Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Revolt this time aimed at finishing off Sena: Uddhav Thackeray

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

Deepti Naval: ‘We have always co-existed despite Partition’

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

How quilt-making became a ray of hope for this Rajasthani community

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s birthday: A look at the 53-year-old singer’s best style moments
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 25: Latest News
Advertisement