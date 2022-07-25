Travelling to Rajasthan? Here are some packing tips from Roshni Chopra

July 25, 2022 3:50:49 pm
Rajasthan is every traveller’s delight as it boasts of a distinct and vibrant culture. A rich melange of folk dance and music, gigantic forts and palaces, expansive sand desert and local handicrafts make visiting the state a truly unique experience. As such, if you are planning to explore Rajasthan, make sure you pack your bags right.
Don’t know where to start and what to pack for your upcoming trip to the state? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Actor Roshni Chopra recently shared a ‘packing checklist’ that you must keep handy when choosing your clothes and accessories for the trip.
Take a look
View this post on Instagram
Follow these tips while packing your bags for Rajasthan, as shared by Roshni.
*Ditch neutrals for some colours. “The brighter, the better,” the actor said.
*Leave behind structured dresses for more flowy and easy silhouettes.
*Say no to heels and pack some fun sandals, chappals and mules.
*Don’t forget to pack some boho jewellery and statement pieces.
*A fun dress for the evening and swimwear with kaftan followed next.
*She suggested packing a hat to keep away the sun.
*Finally, Roshni packed a small bag with hair accessories including a dryer, straightener, and other essentials to keep her locks in place.
Roshni was recently in Rajasthan for a family trip and shared some stunning snippets. With lake Pichola in the backdrop, she posed wearing a printed swimsuit from Shivan and Narresh.
View this post on Instagram
