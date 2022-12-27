scorecardresearch
Roshni Chopra shares ‘a powerful exercise to plan and visualise 2023’

"Often when I look back at this list at the end of the year, we see how many things have turned out just the way we wanted and visualised," Roshni wrote on Instagram

roshni chopraRoshni shares how you can plan the coming year (Source: Roshni Chopra/Instagram)
New Year’s Eve is knocking on our doors! As exciting as it is to plan something fun and memorable for the last night of the year, it is equally significant to make meaningful resolutions for the forthcoming year. But, this task can be daunting and overwhelming for many. So if you are wondering how to go about it, Roshni Chopra has the perfect solution for you! She suggested writing down goals for 2023 under specific categories as “this really helps in defining a direction and is super motivating”.

Sharing a video in which the actor can be seen reading from her diary, she said, “I like to be alone sometimes because I like to talk to myself and ask myself what I want from life.” Check it out here.

 

Here are some categories that you can define as you write down your goals for the coming year, as suggested by Roshni.

Personal: Plan and visualise your personal goals for 2023. This includes anything that you want just for yourself — your body, mind, soul, health or physical appearance. It “could even be about nurturing a talent”.

Professional: We all have professional goals that we want to fulfil and what better than a new year to start working towards them? Jot down your career goals – “what you want your work life to look like and feel like in the new year”. Roshni suggested that this category may also include your financial goals for 2023.

ALSO READ |How Anoushka Shankar deals with setbacks: ‘When bad things happen…’

Family, friends, and relationships: There’s no denying the fact that our personal relationships form a significant part of our lives and, thus, you must visualise the same, too. “This is more about communication, love and quality time you want from your relationships. It is super powerful to visualise your ideal relationships,” she said.

Lastly, the fourth category can be something that really inspires you. “For me, it’s usually ‘travel‘ and we write down our wish list for the year,” Roshni said.

Sharing how powerful this simple but mindful exercise this, she said, “Often, when I look back at this list at the end of the year, we see how many things have turned out just the way we wanted and visualised. It’s powerful, please try it. Yes, you have to write because words are power. We do this every year-end.”

