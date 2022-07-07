Roshni Chopra shares five home décor trends ‘that will never go out of style’

When it comes to decorating your new abode or amping up your old space with new elements, there’s never a dearth of ideas. The home décor industry is brimming with new trends and themes, fit for everyone’s taste and personal preferences. But, if you are someone who likes to keep it classic, there are some home décor trends that you shouldn’t miss out on.

As such, Roshni Chopra recently took to Instagram to share five décor trends that, she believes, “will never go out of style”. So, give your home a classic and elegant makeover with these ideas, as shared by the actor.

Take a look at the video here.

Neutral colour palette

While many go all out with vibrant colours, it is always suggested to opt for neutral colours to give your home a cosy appeal. “Nothing smells timeless elegance more than a neutral colour palette,” she said.

Natural materials

One of the biggest concerns while decorating your space is deciding the kind of materials and accessories to use. Roshni suggested, “Natural materials like wood and marble are classics to invest in.”

Don’t forget to introduce some greens into your home (Source: Pexels) Don’t forget to introduce some greens into your home (Source: Pexels)

Ceramics and pottery

Add classic elements such as handmade ceramics and pottery to your home. According to the actor, they “are really having a moment now”.

Greens

An increasing number of people now prefer adding indoor plants to their homes as they help keep the space calm and natural. “Bringing greens into the home, biophilic design and dramatic décor with branches have to be one of my favourite interior trends,” Roshni shared.

Layering rugs

What better than rugs to give definition to your home? “Layer rugs together to create a warm and cosy environment, and bring together the space,” she suggested.

