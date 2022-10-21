Roshni Chopra shares three tips to decorate a festive table

The much-awaited festive season is here and one can already feel the exuberance in the air. As you partake in the revelry wearing ethnic ensembles, eating scrumptious sweets, and spending time with loved ones, don’t forget to give your home a festive makeover, too. One of the most crucial items that need special attention during this time is, of course, your centre table. As you entertain your guests at home this festival season, make sure your table steals the show and gets everyone talking.

If you are wondering how to go about it, look no further and take inspiration from Roshni Chopra who shared how you can decorate your table using things already available at home as she, admittedly, loves sustainable décor.

*She starts by using a beige rug over a white table along with some banana leaves and bronze utensils. She uses different sizes of utensils and places them over glasses. “Play around with different heights using glasses as stands,” Roshni suggested.

*Next, she places different flowers, candles and sweets in these utensils. “Use different sizes of crockery instead of symmetry to create visual interest,” the actor added.

*Then, Roshni places a huge bronze flower vase on one side of the table. “Adding living elements like flowers, leaves, and plants makes the table come alive,” she said.

Prior to this, Roshni had shared “a creative way to reuse and infuse new energy into the home”. She utilised already-available copper water jug and glasses and used them as vases.

*First, take a bronze glass.

*Paste some tapes in a checked manner on the opening side.

*Place your favourite flowers in it.

“I hope this inspires you to go on a treasure hunt in your own home,” she wrote.

Earlier, Roshni shared why urli floaters are such an important part of festive décor. “The element of water is considered to attract wealth and prosperity and abundance into the home. They say the best is to place it in the centre of the home at the entrance. But, they look beautiful everywhere,” she wrote.

If you don’t have an urli at home, she suggested adding a few floating flowers to a bowl of water. It “looks beautiful and is believed to be very auspicious”.

