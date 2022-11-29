Try Roshni Chopra’s ‘digestive morning tea recipe for glowing skin’

Taking care of your skin is not just about applying skincare products on the outside but also nourishing it on the inside. This is because your dietary habits play a key role in determining your skin’s health. And, what better than a warm cuppa in the morning to get the skin of your dreams?

Recently, Roshni Chopra took to Instagram to share how you can achieve glowing skin by sipping on a digestive morning tea. Bonus: It needs just four common ingredients. “Digestive morning tea for glowing skin,” she captioned the post. Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roshni Chopra (@roshnichopra)

Here’s how you can make this fuss-free morning tea for healthy and glowing skin.

Ingredients

*500 ml of boiling water

*10 mint leaves

*2 cloves

*2 cardamoms

*1 tbsp fennel seeds

Method

*In the boiling water, add mint leaves, cloves, cardamoms and fennel seeds.

*Boil this mixture for four to five minutes.

*Strain and sip away!

Roshni suggested drinking this tea for 10 days to see the difference.

Prior to this, nutritionist Nidhi Gupta shared an all-natural concoction to make the skin glow. According to the expert, a concoction of mint, ginger, cucumber and chia seeds, when consumed regularly, will show “amazing skin results”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIDHI GUPTA (@fitnesswithnidhi)

Sharing the properties of these ingredients, Gupta wrote:

*Mint has anti-bacterial properties that help fight acne and make the skin feel fresh.

Advertisement

*Ginger is packed with more than 40 antioxidants which are known to fight the telltale signs of ageing. “Not only does ginger help the skin by flushing out toxins, but it also encourages blood circulation.”

*Cucumber water can help soothe the skin from the inside out. Staying hydrated also helps the body to flush out toxins and maintain a healthy complexion. “Cucumbers are high in pantothenic acid or vitamin B-5, which has been used to treat acne,” she said.

*Chia seeds help suppress your appetite and keep you full. Gupta added that chia seeds are a good source of omega 3 and omega 6.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!