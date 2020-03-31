Why rose petals are key to your beauty routine

Rose petals have varied benefits for your skin. (Source: File Photo) Rose petals have varied benefits for your skin. (Source: File Photo)

Have you been facing a lot of skin-related issues? Worry not, as the good-old rose flower, especially its petals, can come in handy. From soothing chapped skin to even working as a DIY sunscreen, the benefits of rose petals are varied. Scroll down to know more.

Soothes skin

A common problem that people face in summer is moisture evaporating from their skin. Rose petals, which are anti-bacterial in nature and have astringent properties, are considered excellent for hydrating the skin and making it soft.

Sunscreen

Even when one is indoors, sunscreen is a must. Why not invest in a DIY sunscreen that is also natural? The fragrant flower petals, a rich source of Vitamin C, can be used to make a lotion by mixing crushed petals with cucumber juice and glycerin. Apply this lotion as sunscreen.

Prevents acne

The anti-bacterial properties found in rose petals make it an excellent remedy for fighting acne and breakouts. Rose petals dipped in water overnight can also help soothe irritated skin and reduce redness.

Detox

Add rose petals to a warm bath. It is known to help one feel calm. Apart from being a detox for the body, it also helps get better sleep.

Lips

Make-up artist Oosh Chawla shared in an Indian Express Lifestyle Facebook Video how rose petals soaked overnight in water can be helpful for lips. “The water can be applied to lips the next day; this will help restore their natural colour,” she mentioned.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared how to make a face mask using rose petals and cold milk.

Take a look!

Rehydrating and refreshing face mask

Ingredients

– Rose petals

– Cold milk

Method

*Grind washed rose petals and cold milk together to make a thick creamy paste.

*Apply the mask on your face and neck. You can also apply it on other body parts. Let it settle.

*You can keep the mask for at-least 20-30 minutes.

*Wash off with lukewarm water.

Benefits

The thick cream and fragrant rose petals come together to give your face a deeply cleansed, moisturised and glowing skin within minutes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd