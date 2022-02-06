Rose Day 2022: Date, importance, and significance of each rose colour

Happy Rose Day 2022 Date: It is that time of the year when love is in the air and people around the world are busy making plans for Valentine’s week. This is the week leading up to Valentine’s Day. It is filled with love and happiness where people convey their love to the ones they deeply care for.

This starts with Rose Day on February 7. On this day, people gift roses to their friends and lovers. Each colour of the rose also signifies a different sentiment. If you’re unsure what colour to send to your special someone, read on to gain some clarity.

Red roses have always been a symbol of true love. If you want to be a knight in shining armour for your the one you love, gift them a red rose or a bouquet of red roses.

Yellow is an expression of excitement and friendship. Make sure to give yellow roses to a friend to brighten up their day.

Pink stands for grace and makes for the perfect rose if you want to celebrate Valentine’s in an unconventional manner. You can gift pink roses to the people in your life you look up to. The colour also stands for admiration, joy and gratitude.

The white rose stands for purity and innocence. These are most commonly used at weddings and funerals. As beautiful as white roses seem, you might want to avoid gifting them around this time, unless wedding bells are ringing.

Orange represents fierce emotion. These rich coloured flowers convey a message of passion and energy. If you feel an intense desire for someone special, orange is the way to go.

Though lavender roses are rarely found, they symbolise enchantment. It also means ‘love at first sight’.

Peach signifies modesty. These roses subtly symbolise the first blush of romance. So, when you meet you romantic interest on your first date, then peach is your colour.

Which is going to be your pick?

