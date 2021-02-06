Rose Day 2021: Date, importance, and significance of each rose colour

Happy Rose Day 2021 Date: The romantic month has already arrived with mushy love stories. Rose Day on February 7, marks the beginning of Valentine’s week. On this auspicious day, roses are gifted to the special one, celebrating love and affection. It is said that the Victorians began the culture of exchanging roses with their beloved for communicating unspoken feelings.

However, if you are wondering which rose to gift your special one, worry not. Here is a detailed description of what each rose colour signifies. Quickly go through them to choose the best one for your beloved.

Red Roses

Red roses are known to be the true expression of love as they define love and romance. It conveys romantic meanings to your beloved ones like “I love you” or “Be Mine”. Therefore, take a deep breath and gift your beloved a red rose to express your feelings. They are the true Valentine’s Day roses.

Yellow Roses

Yellow roses symbolise friendship and caring. Gifting a yellow rose to someone you love will express purely platonic emotions.

Orange Roses

The orange rose symbolises enthusiasm and passion. You may opt for it to express a deep feeling of intense desire for someone special. To give a strong message to your beloved, you can gift it along with a red rose too.

Pink Roses

Pink roses symbolise gratitude, grace, admiration, and joy. You gift these special blooms in case you are celebrating the day of love in an unconventional way.

White Roses

The white rose symbolises innocence and purity. They are mostly used on occasions like during weddings or funerals. Therefore, you might like to avoid gifting them during this time of the year unless you get to hear the wedding bells.

Peach Rose

Wondering about gifting your loved one peach roses? They signify modesty, expressing the first blush of love and appreciation. To appreciate someone for their beauty and modesty, this rose works the best.

Lavender Roses

The feeling of love at first sight is expressed through lavender colour. These roses convey adoration and fantasy along with a sense of majesty and splendor.

Blue Roses

Do you feel “I can’t have you but I can’t stop thinking about you” when you see your crush? In case you feel the same, you definitely gift blue roses as they embody the desire for the unattainable.