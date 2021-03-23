scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Latest news

Combat rosacea with these 4 skin-friendly ingredients

Rosacea is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that causes red, inflamed patches or dry flushed skin

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 23, 2021 4:40:55 pm
chemical peels, what are chemical peels, chemical peel treatment, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, keep these points in mind, chemical peel treatment for skin, skincare routine, skincare remedies, dos and don'ts for chemical peel,These ingredients will help you! (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Of the many skin conditions that affect people, rosacea is a common one. An inflammatory condition that causes red, inflamed patches or dry flushed skin, rosacea may not persist for a long time, but keeps appearing in cycles. While one must consult a dermatologist for treatment, using some soothing ingredients can help to a large extent.

Below, Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist, shares four ingredients that can be helpful for those who experience this skin condition.

READ |Have sensitive skin? Here's what you need to know before getting a facial


Zinc oxide sunscreen

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sunscreen is a must for all skin types. But, choosing the right sunscreen when you have rosacea can be tricky. In such situations, a zinc oxide sunscreen can help. “Zinc has anti-inflammatory properties and is great and soothing skin. Opt for a zinc oxide sunscreen to help minimise redness and protect the skin,” she wrote on Instagram.

READ |Have sensitive skin? Keep these simple tips in mind

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is likely to find mention on all lists pertaining to skin-friendly ingredients — after all, it is one of the most soothing ingredients for all skin types. “This miracle-healer is a natural alternative to treat rosacea-prone skin,” she added. Want to select the right aloe vera gel for yourself? Check out our guide here.  

Shea butter

“Rosacea can wreak havoc on the moisture barrier of the skin. Shea butter helps bring moisture back into the skin and reduce redness,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Calendula

While calendula is great for those with oily skin because it is light and hydrating, it is equally good for those with rosacea. The dermatologist said: “Extracted from marigold flowers, calendula has healing properties to help soothe redness and keep breakouts at bay.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kangana Ranaut: 10 times the Thalaivi actor flaunted her love for saris

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement
x