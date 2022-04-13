Rongali Bihu 2022: Date, importance, significance of Bihu festival

Rongali Bihu 2022 date: Bohag or Rongali Bihu is one of Assam’s three Bihus, and it is one of the most significant festivals for the Assamese community.

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag (since it is held in the Assamese month of Bohag or Baisakh), is observed in mid-April (14-15th April) and marks the start of the Hindu calendar’s Assamese New Year. This Bihu is all about partying, donning new outfits, and ringing in the New Year with song, dancing, and cultural performances. Hundreds of people turn up to enjoy cultural events.

Traditional pat or muga silk or cotton mekhela chadors are worn by ladies (the two-piece attire). They wear mekhela chador in vivid red, yellow, green, orange, pink, and other vibrant colours. Parents give their children new outfits during this time. As a sign of affection and respect, gamocha, the traditional Assamese towel, also known as Bihuwaan, is exchanged. Gamusas or gamochas are typically woven on a handloom and are made of cotton with red designs, but during the Bohag Bihu festival, gamochas are also created of more expensive pat or muga silk.

Colour, mirth, and revelry are all associated with Rongali. As a result, people enjoy themselves on Bihu, forgetting their problems, and celebrating life.

Bihu lunch and supper include a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes like duck meat cooked with white gourd, mutton, chicken, hog, and fish delicacies. The most significant of which is masor tenga, or a sour fish curry composed of tomato and lemon juice, or thekera tenga.

Women putting “jetuka” (mehndi or henna) on their hands and crafting exquisite designs is one of the primary attractions of this festival.

Bihu is also celebrated in other parts of the world. The celebration is enthusiastically organised by several Bihu organisations and committees.

