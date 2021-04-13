Rongali Bihu 2021: Date, importance, significance of Bihu festival

Bihu 2021 Date in India: A period of zest, joy, and feasting, Bohag Bihu begins on April 14 2021 and ends on April 20 2021. (Photo: Express Archive)

Rongali Bihu 2021 Date: Bihu, also called Rongali Bihu and Bohag Bihu, is Assam’s harvest festival which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. This year, it begins on April 14 and ends on April 20, 2021. It is celebrated with great joy.

Bihu, in Assam, is of three types: Rangoli Bihu, Magh Bihu and Maghar Domahi. Bihu falls on the first day of the Magh month, according to the Bengali calendar. It is Bohag Bihu which marks the beginning of spring, and it lasts for several days. During these days, people celebrate by wearing traditional clothes like dhoti, gamosa, and saadar mekhela. People also sing traditional folk songs dedicated to Bihu.

The seven days are known as Chot Bihu, Goru Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Kutum Bihu, Senehi Bihu, Mela Bihu and Chera Bihu.

The first day of Bihu is dedicated to cows, and on the morning of this day, people take their cows to a lake or river and give them a wash. The second day is when people dress up and exchange gifts. The third day is always dedicated to the worship of deities. The fourth day, called Bohagi Bidai or Phato Bihu is the final day of the festival, marked by wrapping up the celebrations.

People make pithas (a kind of pancake) and distribute them among friends and relatives.