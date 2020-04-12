Rongali Bihu 2020: Date, importance, significance of the festival

Bihu 2020 Date in India: The festival will be held between April 14-20. (Source: Getty Images) Bihu 2020 Date in India: The festival will be held between April 14-20. (Source: Getty Images)

Rongali Bihu 2020 Date: Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is celebrated by the people of Assam to mark the Assamese New Year. The festival is celebrated seven days after Vishuva Sankranti in the month of Vaisakh, locally called ‘Bohag’. This year, the festival will begin on April 14 and end on April 20, 2020.

On this day, various communities of Assam come together regardless of their backgrounds to celebrate the festival. Rongali Bihu comprises seven phases:

1. Raati Bihu: This begins on the first night of the month of Chot and continues till Uruka. It is usually celebrated by gathering beneath an ancient tree or an open field.

2. Chot Bihu: On the second day of the month of Chot, Bihu songs and dances are performed outdoors till the occurrence of Uruka or the formal beginning of Rongali Bihu.

3. Goru Bihu: The day of Sankranti or the first day of Rongali Bihu is dedicated to livestock. Cattle is brought to a river or pond and washed with herbs. People also play traditional games. At dusk, the cattle is paraded back to the ranches.

4. Manuh Bihu: This is celebrated on the first day of the Vaishak month. People take a bath and put on new clothes. They also seek blessings from elders and present the ceremonial patch of Bihuwan or Gamusa cloth as a gift to be worn as a symbol of cultural pride.

5. Kutum Bihu: On the second day, people visit their families, relatives and friends and enjoy traditional meals.

6. Mela Bihu: The third day comprises cultural events and competitions at fairs, attended by people from all over Assam.

7. Chera Bihu: This day is also known as Bohagi Bidar or Phato Bihu and is the fourth and final day of Rongali Bihu, when people wrap up the celebrations.

