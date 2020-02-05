Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world; find out why

Pattinson was the winner when “all elements of his face were measured for physical perfection”. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Pattinson was the winner when “all elements of his face were measured for physical perfection”. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

A few months ago supermodel Bella Hadid was named the most beautiful woman in the world. And now, Twilight actor and Batman star Robert Pattinson has been declared the most handsome man in the world. The declaration follows scientific research into what constitutes a ‘perfect face’. While in the case of Hadid, her chin, eye position and forehead were touted as her best features, Pattinson’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape are believed to have closely aligned with the ancient Greek idea of ‘perfection’.

According to the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi – a rating scale of physical beauty the ancient Greeks developed using Maths – the 33-year-old actor was found to be a whopping 92.15 per cent ‘accurate’. British actor Henry Cavill was a close second with 91.64 per cent beauty accuracy. Other prominent men who featured on the list included the likes of Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Hugh Jackman, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Kanye West and Ryan Gosling.

What is the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi?

The ratio is believed to have originated during the European Renaissance, when artists and architects would use the ‘Golden Ratio’ equation for their masterpieces. It is believed that the ratio was even used by polymath Leonardo Da Vinci, for his famous drawing, Vitruvian Man.

The ancient Greeks said that beauty is just mathematics. That there is always a mathematical code, formula, or a number even that can describe facial beauty. So, while many numbers have attempted to describe beauty, only one ratio has consistently been present in all beautiful things. This is the Golden Ratio which is accurately represented as 1.618:1, the 1.618 being the ‘Phi’.

Besides ‘Golden Ratio’, there are many other names for it. It is also referred to as the ‘Phi Ratio’, the ‘Fibonacci Ratio’, the ‘Divine Ratio’, the ‘Golden Mean’, and the ‘Golden Section’.

Beauty is subjective

According to media reports, the measurements were conducted by Dr Julian De Silva, an eminent facial cosmetic surgeon at London’s famous Harley Street. He told The Daily Mail that Robert Pattinson was the winner when “all elements of his face were measured for physical perfection”, and that he only lost points for “his lips which are a little thin and flat”.

Of course, like all things creative, beauty is also subjective. And the ranking only takes into consideration famous personalities around the world.

