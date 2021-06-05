Roadrunner trailer: Anthony Bourdain documentary offers intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the chef

A documentary examining the life, death, and legacy of late American chef and author Anthony Bourdain just dropped its first trailer.

Titled Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, the documentary has been directed by Oscar-winner Morgan Neville. It takes us through some unseen and archive footage of Bourdain with new talking-head interviews from those close to him. The chef’s voiceover is also used to narrate his story. Watch the trailer:

Bourdain first became known for his bestselling book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. Some of his other bestselling books are A Cook’s Tour and The Nasty Bits. He also hosted a number of food and world-travel shows and was a judge on The Taste for three seasons. Each year from 2013 to 2016, Bourdain won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Informational Series for Special for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Some of his other popular shows were No Reservations, The Layover, and A Cook’s Tour.

The celebrity chef died by suicide in June 2018 at the age of 61. He was found in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, where he was working on an episode of his TV show. The chef’s battle with depression was brought to light in an episode in the show Parts Unknown, where he is seen speaking to a therapist. “Things have been happening. I will find myself in an airport for instance and I’ll order an airport hamburger…Suddenly I look at the hamburger and I find myself in a spiral of depression that can last for days. I feel kind of like a freak and I feel kind of isolated,” he said.