Rishi Kapoor: Chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar mourn the actor’s death

Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. (Source: File photo) Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67. (Source: File photo)

Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after being on ICU support for a week at Mumbai’s Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. The veteran actor had been battling cancer after being diagnosed in 2018.

Besides the film fraternity, celebrity chefs also took to social media to mourn the legendary actor’s death.

Chef Vikas Khanna wrote on Instagram, “He promised to stay with me in NY when he is perfectly healthy so that I can cook for him every meal.” Rishi underwent treatment in New York for almost a year before returning to Mumbai in September 2019.

Chef Kunal Kapur wrote, “RIP Rishi Kapoor. The charmer, the showman, the entertainer #rishikapoor ji you will be missed.

Read| Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67: Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh express grief

Another celebrity chef Ranveer Brar also offered condolences. “Can 2020 be over already! Another gem who carved his own niche lost! What a career span.. RIP,” he expressed.

Rishi Kapoor’s death comes a day after Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, 2020.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd