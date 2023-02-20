Rihanna called out by Myanmar activists for wearing $1 million Burmese ruby ring during Super Bowl 2023 performance

While Rihanna’s all-red ensemble, comprising a red Loewe flight suit, body suit, and sculpted leather corset, during her Super Bowl 2023 performance won everyone’s hearts, her choice of jewellery raised questions and criticism. For the unversed, the singer opted for an exquisite ring from Bayco, priced at $1 million, which featured a 19.47-carat unheated sugarloaf cabochon Burmese ruby and 5.66-carats of trillion-cut and round brilliant diamonds set in platinum and 18-karat yellow gold.

Burmese rubies are revered across the world as Myanmar is one of the top sources of high-quality rubies. However, these rubies are reported to be a major source of revenue for the Junta government in the country after its military coup overthrew the civilian government in February 2021. Rubies sold by some of the world’s best-known jewellers are enriching the military government of Myanmar and helping it in its continuing suppression of the country’s democracy movement, a campaign group told thetimes.co.uk in December 2021.

As such, ‘Justice For Myanmar’, a covert group of activists from Myanmar, posted a Twitter thread recently to call out Rihanna for donning this Burmese ruby ring.

.@rihanna shld stand with the ppl of #Myanmar & support a gems ban, after wearing a $1 million Burmese ruby ring at #SuperBowl The ring is from NYC’s Bayco Jewels, which has at least 9 items on their site featuring Myanmar gems Myanmar gems fund junta atrocities. Ban the trade! pic.twitter.com/eKaF5dxMmR — Justice For Myanmar (@JusticeMyanmar) February 14, 2023

“Rihanna should stand with the people of #Myanmar and support a gems ban, after wearing a $1 million Burmese ruby ring at #SuperBowl. The ring is from NYC’s Bayco Jewels, which has at least 9 items on their site featuring Myanmar gems. Myanmar gems fund junta atrocities. Ban the trade!” the activist group wrote.

It added that ruby mining helps fund the Myanmar Junta’s campaign of terror against people. “Rihanna’s fellow artists in Myanmar have not been spared. Former politician and hip hop singer Phyo Zeyar Thaw was summarily executed by the military Junta alongside three others,” it added, adding that in October last year, the Junta carried out indiscriminate air strikes against a concert in Kachin State, killing at least 80 people, including artists and audience members.

“Despite the bloodshed caused by the #Myanmar military’s coup attempt and the role of gems in supporting junta #WarCrimes and #CrimesAgainstHumanity, international retailers continue to sell jewellery with gems sourced from Myanmar. Bayco Jewels LLC, based in NYC, produces high-end jewellery. At least 9 items advertised on their website feature rubies or sapphires from #Myanmar. Bayco notes that sapphire mining cont. in small quantities with the highest quality stones coming from Mogok, also famous for ruby mining. The trade of jade and gems enables the junta’s ongoing international crimes. The US has sanctioned Myanma Gems Enterprise but has not banned the import of gems, allowing the trade to continue,” they concluded.

Several users, too, took to social media to seek an apology from Rihanna for wearing the Burmese ruby ring. “I hope that @rihanna will apologize for wearing #Myanmar gems at #SuperBowl. I also hope #Rihanna will use her voice and power to publicly condemn #Burmese gems. I want to still believe that she supports the people in #Burma and our human rights,” a user tweeted.

Again, I hope that @rihanna will apologize for wearing #Myanmar gems at #SuperBowl. I also hope #Rihanna will use her voice and power to publicly condemn #Burmese gems.

I want to still believe that she supports the people in #Burma and our human rights. #WhatHappeningInMaynmar https://t.co/sBHjsepGM2 — Wai Wai Nu (@waiwainu) February 14, 2023

Another wrote, “Dear @rihanna, I urge you to consider standing with the people of Myanmar and supporting a gems ban. As you may know, the Myanmar military has been committing atrocities against its citizens, and the sale of Burmese rubies and other gems directly funds their violent actions.”

Dear @rihanna, I urge you to consider standing with the people of Myanmar and supporting a gems ban. As you may know, the Myanmar military has been committing atrocities against its citizens, and the sale of Burmese rubies and other gems directly funds their violent actions. https://t.co/o8nKPGAupw — Insight Myanmar Podcast (@InsightMyanmar) February 18, 2023

