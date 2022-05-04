Rihanna may not have walked Met Gala steps, but she sure made her mark this year as well

Mom-to-be Rihanna, a Met Gala regular and a former co-host of the event has always delivered a jaw-dropping look in custom couture at the star-studded event.

But this year, the Diamonds singer was not in attendance, leaving us wondering how she would’ve interpreted the theme and delivered yet another iconic pregnancy look on the steps of the Met.

But, Rihanna wasn’t entirely absent from the Met, even though she didn’t attend fashion’s biggest night in person. A life-size marble statue of her brought her to the event to greet the guests inside The Met Museum’s Greco-Roman galleries.

Her statue was inspired by her unforgettable Vogue magazine cover wherein she was clad in a lacey Alaïa red bodysuit with long Opera gloves. The stunning statue replaced Eirene at the front and center of the Museum, said to be ‘usually the highest profile marble goddess at the Met.”

Rihanna shared a picture and a video of her statue on Instagram, writing, “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

