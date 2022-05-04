scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

Rihanna may not have walked Met Gala steps, but she sure made her mark this year as well

A life-size marble statue of her brought her to the event to greet the guests inside The Met Museum's Greco-Roman galleries.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2022 8:50:54 pm
rihanna, met gala 2021Rihanna at Met Gala 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mom-to-be Rihanna, a Met Gala regular and a former co-host of the event has always delivered a jaw-dropping look in custom couture at the star-studded event.

ALSO READ |Met Gala 2022: Kylie Jenner’s outfit a tribute to Virgil Abloh, Sarah Jessica Parker honours Black designer

But this year, the Diamonds singer was not in attendance, leaving us wondering how she would’ve interpreted the theme and delivered yet another iconic pregnancy look on the steps of the Met.

But, Rihanna wasn’t entirely absent from the Met, even though she didn’t attend fashion’s biggest night in person. A life-size marble statue of her brought her to the event to greet the guests inside The Met Museum’s Greco-Roman galleries.

ALSO READ |Inside the Met Gala: Glitter, glamour and 275,000 pink roses

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) 

Her statue was inspired by her unforgettable Vogue magazine cover wherein she was clad in a lacey Alaïa red bodysuit with long Opera gloves. The stunning statue replaced Eirene at the front and center of the Museum, said to be ‘usually the highest profile marble goddess at the Met.”

Rihanna shared a picture and a video of her statue on Instagram, writing, “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

met gala 2022 after party
Met Gala after party: Check out the best looks here

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement