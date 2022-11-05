Rihanna called out for casting Johnny Depp in new Savage X Fenty show

Johnny Depp is all set to make a cameo in Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty fashion show which will stream on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. He will become the first man to take the featured ‘star’ role modelling the brand’s men’s collection. Last year, Cindy Crawford appeared in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase. Described by Amazon as a “seductive fashion fever dream”, the star-studded show will also feature models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, actors Taraji P Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke and Marsai Martin, and musical performers Anitta and Burna Boy.

Shortly after the reports of Depp’s involvement in the show emerged, fans expressed their concerns, sparking online outrage and calls to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand.

The news of the actor’s cameo came after an explosive televised trial between Depp and his ex-wife actor Amber Heard concerning a 2018 op-ed where the Aquaman star described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” following which Depp sued Heard for $50 million and then Heard countersued him for $100 million.

The jury found both parties liable for defamation with significantly larger damages awarded to Depp. However, Heard continues to maintain that Depp has abused her during their marriage, which Depp has repeatedly denied.

As such, many criticised Rihanna for her “problematic” casting of Depp on the fashion show.

Music Producer Drew Dixon took to Twitter to express her disappointment. “Johnny Depp has been embraced as a hero by unhinged right-wing misogynist extremists, and now he’s been invited to appear in the @SavageXFenty show. Never expected such a powerful woman to succumb to the #MeToo backlash. Really disappointing @rihanna,” she tweeted.

British singer and actor Olly Alexander, who has earlier collaborated with Savage X Fenty on a social media campaign, announced that after this news, he “won’t be wearing it anymore”.

Several fans took to Savage X Fenty’s Instagram account to express their concerns over Depp’s involvement. “I will not watch if he is there,” a user wrote. Another asked, “Why Johnny Depp?”

A user tweeted: “Rihanna inviting Johnny Depp to her show is so, so f****** weird. Not a single billionaire on this planet with decency and she’s keeping up the trend sadly.”

“Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is,” another user wrote.

