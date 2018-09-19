After a successful debut of her lingerie brand in NYFW, Rihanna plans to launch a furniture line

Rihanna plans to launch a furniture line. (Source: AP Photo) Rihanna plans to launch a furniture line. (Source: AP Photo)

From a career that started with singing to starring in Ocean’s 8 and putting in place a beauty brand that shook the industry followed by debuting her incredibly stunning lingerie line recently at the New York Fashion Week, it won’t be an understatement to say that Rihanna has been on a roll.

Now, the Queen of all trades has reportedly announced her next dream venture – furniture.

“But I need time for that,” she said in an interview, just after the announcement at the 4th annual Diamond Ball on September 13. While we are sure she will do just fine and rise up to the occasion just like every other time, we are amazed at her ability to switch between careers and multitask.

Fans have already started talking about her furniture line and cannot wait for it to show up.

Read some of the tweets here.

@rihanna is launching a furniture line & I need a job so if you’re hiring 🤷🏼‍♀️😭😭 I got you — T (@MigoTP) September 15, 2018

Rihanna is launching a furniture line next year which means when I get a new place we’re sitting on the floor until I get a Rihanna couch — queen bitch (@goblinbabe_) September 15, 2018

Rihanna wants to release a furniture line next year? Now that I will be buying. My house will be slayed in Fenty 😀 — LST (@only_taye) September 16, 2018

Bihh if Rihanna launch this Fenty furniture line…I’m buying a house — J22💙 (@_LiaMoe) September 15, 2018

I woke up to the news of Rihanna wanting to make her own furniture line and idk what simulation this is but I love it and can’t wait to fenty up my bedroom. — lia ︽✵︽ (@valkyrielovebot) September 15, 2018

rihanna wanting to release a furniture line damn if this girl plans to conquer the world next well id be glad — S (@tairasernene) September 15, 2018

Are you excited to see what she has in store for all?

