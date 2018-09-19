After a successful debut of her lingerie brand in NYFW, Rihanna plans to launch a furniture line

Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Rihanna plans to launch a furniture line
Rihanna plans to launch a furniture line

Reportedly, during the 4th annual Diamond Ball on September 13, the singer, actor, and designer announced what her next dream project is going to be - furniture.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 19, 2018 7:58:17 pm
rihanna, queen rih, furniture line, new venture, dream project, queen rih, indian express, indian express news Rihanna plans to launch a furniture line. (Source: AP Photo)
From a career that started with singing to starring in Ocean’s 8 and putting in place a beauty brand that shook the industry followed by debuting her incredibly stunning lingerie line recently at the New York Fashion Week, it won’t be an understatement to say that Rihanna has been on a roll.

Now, the Queen of all trades has reportedly announced her next dream venture – furniture.

“But I need time for that,” she said in an interview, just after the announcement at the 4th annual Diamond Ball on September 13. While we are sure she will do just fine and rise up to the occasion just like every other time, we are amazed at her ability to switch between careers and multitask.

Fans have already started talking about her furniture line and cannot wait for it to show up.

Read some of the tweets here.

Are you excited to see what she has in store for all?

