Rihanna in Forbes’ 2020 list of richest self-made women for the first time; here’s who ranked no 1

Rihanna bagged the 33rd position in Forbes' list of richest self-made women under 40. (Source: badgalriri/Instagram)

Rihanna has made it to the Forbes’ list of richest self-made women for the first time ever.

The Fenty Beauty founder, with a net worth of USD 600 million (Rs 44,07,71,10,000) bagged the 33rd place on the list. The net worths for the list were calculated using stock prices from September 11, 2020, mentioned Forbes.

Fenty Beauty was estimated to have had over USD 600 million in sales in 2019. What added to this was her net worth from her lingerie label Savage x Fenty, which she co-owns with Techstyle Fashion Company.

The Believe It singer joined other celebrities on this year’s list of richest women in America under 40, including Kylie Jenner with a net worth of USD 700 million (Rs 51,40,69,50,000), Madonna who has a net worth of USD 550 million (Rs 40,38,92,77,500), Taylor Swift with a net worth of USD 356 million (Rs 26,14,35,18,600), among others.

The first place was bagged by Diane Hendricks, co-founder and chair of ABC supply with a net worth of USD 8 billion (Rs 5,87,46,80,00,000). Oprah Winfrey, on the other hand, bagged the ninth position with USD 2.6 billion (Rs 1,90,92,71,00,000).

