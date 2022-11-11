Rihanna talks about the best part of being a mother — watching son’s ‘morning face’

Becoming a mother is a life-altering experience that brings about many challenges and several joys. For a new and first-time mother, the period can be that of trepidation, but along with that, there are also moments of unadulterated and pure happiness.

Rihanna, a new mother, is making the most of this phase. The singer and actor opened up about the joys of motherhood with Entertainment Tonight (ET), telling the outlet what she enjoys doing the most with her six-month-old baby boy, whom she welcomed with rapper A$AP Rocky in May this year.

The 34-year-old gushed while recalling her favourite moment as a mother, “Oh my God, the mornings, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with little bags and waking up and they’re just startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest. It’s my favorite part of the day.”

The first-time mother also told ET that she has been singing to her child, calling him “amazing” and a “happy baby”.

Per the ET report, becoming a mother has also sparked new fashion ideas in the mind of the businesswoman, who intends to start another fashion line. She was quoted as saying, “You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliche, and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It is like the obvious next step. But, when I went shopping, that is when I realised, ‘Okay, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear, because it is hard.’ I got my own ideas.”

Recently, she was called out for casting actor Johnny Depp in new Savage X Fenty show, who became the first man to take the featured ‘star’ role modelling the brand’s men’s collection. Enraged, fans expressed their concerns that led to criticism and calls to boycott the singer’s lingerie brand.

The news of the actor’s cameo came after an explosive televised trial between Depp and his ex-wife actor Amber Heard concerning a 2018 op-ed where the ‘Aquaman‘ star described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”, following which, Depp sued her for $50 million and Heard countersued him for $100 million.

