Is there a right and wrong way to wear perfume? Find out

March 10, 2022 3:00:07 pm
Many people enjoy buying perfumes. A whiff of a good-quality scent can elevate your mood. Sometimes, its lingering smell on clothes can bring back old memories and make you feel nostalgic.
Sneha Gupta, a personality coach, writes on Instagram that you can “communicate a lot with your fragrance” and that “olfactory (the sense of smell) is a very important aspect of non-verbal communication”.
But, is there a right and wrong way to wear perfume? Yes.
Gupta explains in a video that the incorrect way to wear a perfume would be:
1. Wearing too much of it. Applying it on jewellery and clothes. This could potentially leave stains.
2. Sometimes, people rub it aggressively on the wrist, and that is a wrong way to wear it, because “it can change and also undertone the fragrance”.
What is the right way to wear perfume?
According to Gupta, the correct way would be to:
1. Spray 1-2 or 3-4 sprays depending on the type of perfume, for optimum fragrance.
2. Apply it just on pulse points, the points where you feel the heartbeat: on the wrist, on the neck between the clavicle, behind the ears, behind knees, on the folds of the elbow.
3. Keep a distance of 5-7 inches, ensuring the right amount of drops on the skin, instead of leaving a voluminous trace.
Did you know about these perfume etiquettes?
