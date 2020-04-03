Do you have the right lighting for your home workstation?

Working full or part-time at home requires much thought to create a working environment that is perfect in every way. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock images) Working full or part-time at home requires much thought to create athat is perfect in every way. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock images)

If you’ve ever worked from home, you probably share a complicated relationship with your sofa. It’s time to move on. The couch may seem comfy at first, but eventually, you’ll feel it impacting your motivation and health.

In other words, workspace requirements will vary depending on your profession, and how much digital or manual work you are required to do. Working full or part-time at home requires much thought to create a working environment that is perfect in every way, including being well-lit.

Let the light come in

It doesn’t take much natural light to fill a small space and elevate your mood. “The beauty of having natural light in a space is that it usually comes with views of the exterior. Looking out helps one relax and aids in contemplation and meditation. This simple strategy can be extremely useful and can affect an individual’s overall productivity within his or her work area,” explains Disha Bhavsar and Shivani Ajmera, principal designers and co-founders, Quirk Studio.

Here are different types of lighting that you can choose from.

* It’s true that nothing can beat natural sunlight, no matter what your nature of work. So if you have an option, go for a setting that is close to a window or beside a balcony.

* Overhead lighting is not the best option among the lot, but it manages to fill the light in places that other sources of light miss.

* Strained or tired eyes are a common problem when you work from home, that too round the clock. So it’s good if you could add some ambience lighting once the sun is down. It helps to relax your eyes.

* A table lamp is good if you have long work hours especially if you work in an international time zone. But in that case, don’t forget to take a small break and stroll out of your cubical.

* Add some fairy-lights along with other practical lighting to add some character to your workplace. You can also light up some aromatic candles just so you feel positive and calm while working.

