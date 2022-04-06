Richa Chadha shares what ‘healthy weight loss’ means: ‘The gluteus maximus is intact’

Richa Chadha recently shared pictures from a photoshoot, in which she looked dreamy in a stunning black number from Delhi-based designer Amritraj Bora.

The actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, in which she was dressed in a risqué black evening gown with subtle bling, a plunging neckline, long train and a thigh-high slit.

She wrote in the accompanying caption, “I love doing photo shoots where the photographer and I have a friendship, (like in this case), worldview in common, love for music, art…”

The 35-year-old wore her hair in a messy updo and opted for natural makeup — complete with smokey eyes and highlighted features — to keep with the aesthetics of the pictures.

She added that while shooting for this one particularly, “I felt like I was playing a character. Distinct from the films I do… but interesting still…”

The Fukrey actor, however, added in the postscript what healthy weight loss means, rather what it does not mean. “Healthy weight loss means you don’t lose muscle, like in my case the gluteus maximus is intact,” she joked.

The gluteus maximus refers to the largest of the set of three muscles in the buttocks that helps with the movement of the thigh. Chadha quipped that even when one loses weight, the healthy way to do it is to have the muscle mass intact.

We love that the actor has a funny bone, or rather a muscle in her body!

