Expert shares tips to ‘prevent and reverse premature greying of hair’

Blame it on erratic lifestyle habits or hormonal imbalances, premature greying of hair has become increasingly common these days. While many believe that grey hair is permanent and there’s nothing one can do about it, that may not really be the case!

By following certain hair care habits and including some herbs in your diet, you can reverse premature greying of hair effectively, according to ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar. She recently talked about three herbs that she suggested one must consume and apply topically for luscious black locks.

Amla

An antidote for a host of illnesses, amla is proven to have great benefits for skin and hair. “Eating one fruit a day during the season is the best practice not only to treat premature greying of hair, but also correct metabolism and eliminate toxin. It is also one of the best rejuvenation medicines,” Dr Bhavsar said.

Further, she suggested massaging the scalp with coconut oil processed with fresh amla juice. You can also consume amla in the form of fresh juice daily. “Amla powder is an excellent addition to hair masks,” she added.

Curry leaves

The expert shared a simple DIY hair oil using curry leaves. “Take 1-2 cups of coconut oil or any other oil of your choice and a handful of curry leaves. Bring them to a boil until the leaves darken and the oil too. Let it cool down a bit and transfer the mixture into a glass container,” she explained.

Curry leaves are beneficial for your hair. (Source: Pixabay) Curry leaves are beneficial for your hair. (Source: Pixabay)

Apply this oil by sectioning your hair, from the root to the tip, especially on the scalp. Let it sit overnight and shampoo it the next day using a mild shampoo.

Bhringaraj

Also known as the ‘king of hair’, bhringaraj is one of the best natural remedies for premature grey hair treatment, according to Dr Bhavsar. “It corrects metabolism and starts the process of restoring the natural colour of the hair. It can be added to hair packs to retain colour, reduce hair loss and promote hair growth.”

Further, you can also apply bhringaraj paste on the scalp, leave it for half an hour and then wash the hair or massage the scalp with bhringaraj oil before shampooing with herbal shampoo, twice a week, she suggested.

The expert listed a few simple tips to prevent premature greying of hair.

*Oiling your hair is very important. Do it twice a week.

*Consume sweet, bitter and astringent food items. Avoid excessive spicy, salty, fried, fermented, stale, caffeinated drinks and non-vegetarian food items.

Don’t forget to oil your hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Don’t forget to oil your hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

*Instil 2 drops of cow’s ghee in both nostrils at night before sleep.

*Amla is best for grey hair. Consume it regularly, especially during the winter season.

*Sleeping early is equally important. The better the quality of your sleep, the better the quality of your hair. Try to be in bed by 10 pm.

*Coconut oil is commonly used for its cooling properties. You may use it along with

Aloe vera gel – Mix the gel with coconut oil and apply it to hair. Amla (Indian gooseberry) powder – Heat 2 tsp of amla powder in 3 tbsp of coconut oil until it becomes black. Apply on your hair after the mix cools down a bit. Curry leaves – Heat a handful of curry leaves with coconut oil till it turns black. Cool and apply on the scalp. You may also consume curry leaves as part of your diet. It contains multivitamins and irons that help prevent greying.

*Include curry leaves, sesame seeds, amla, bitter gourd, and cow ghee in your diet.

*Don’t wash your hair with hot water.

