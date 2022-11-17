Experts shares tips (and foods) to boost collagen production

Collagen is the most abundant, naturally found protein in our body that besides providing structure and strength to our skin also protects it by impeding the absorption of toxins and pathogens. The word collagen comes from the Greek word ‘kòlla’ and the French suffix ‘-gene’ that translates to glue-producing. Though collagen constitutes about 25 to 35 per cent of the whole-body protein content and about 75 to 80 per cent of the skin’s epidermis, it depletes as we age, making it important to include certain vitamins and minerals that can help boost collagen production in the body.

“Our skin remains smooth, soft and firm if collagen is present in the right quantity. As we age, collagen production decreases, and there is a loss of skin elasticity. As a result, our skin starts to sag, and fine lines and wrinkles appear on the face,” said Dr Neha Sharma, dermatologist and founder of Estique clinic.

So what are these vitamins and minerals that aid the process of collagen production? Sharing the secret to revere the ageing process, Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda expert, suggested including zinc, vitamin C, and copper in meals. “Vitamin C helps produce pro-collagen, the body’s precursor to collagen, So, fruits and vegetables high in vitamins and minerals are a friend to good-looking skin,” Dr Dimple informed on Instagram.

“These are my favourite sources of plant-based collagen that will help tighten the skin and keep you ageless,” she added as she shared some foods.

Citrus fruits: Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruit, and lemons, are packed with vitamin C, which not only boosts collagen production but prevents the skin from free radicals which expedites the process of ageing. Also, as per Neha, including topical application of Vitamin C prevents skin from oxidative damage from UV rays.

Tomatoes: Tomatoes can provide up to 30% of important nutrients for collagen. Tomatoes also contain lycopene, which is a powerful antioxidant, she shared.

Bell peppers: Bell peppers contain vitamin C and capsaicin, an anti-inflammatory compound that helps combat signs of ageing.

Tropical fruits: Dr Dimple also suggested included tropical fruits such as mango, kiwi, pineapple, and guava for healthy skin as they are also good sources of vitamin C. Also, guava slightly boosts the amount of zinc, another co-factor for collagen production.

Astringent fruits: Astringent fruits like apples, berries, cherries, strawberries, Indian gooseberry, raspberries and blackberries can help tighten the tissue and skin, and reverse the ageing process.

Garlic: Garlic can boost collagen production as it is high in sulfur, a trace mineral that helps synthesise and prevent the breakdown of collagen.

Soups: Soups made from leafy greens like spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and other salad greens have chlorophyll which is known for its antioxidant properties. Studies have shown that consuming chlorophyll increases the precursor to collagen in the skin.

Green leafy veggie soup have have chlorophyll which is known for its antioxidant properties. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Green leafy veggie soup have have chlorophyll which is known for its antioxidant properties. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Beans: Beans are a high-protein food that often contains the amino acids which are necessary for collagen synthesis. Plus, many of them are rich in copper, another nutrient necessary for collagen production. “Increase protein intake since proteins contain amino acids that are building blocks of collagen,” added Neha.

Cashews: Cashews contain zinc and copper, both of which boost the body’s ability to create collagen.

Dr Dimple also advised staying away from too much sugar and refined carbohydrates “which can cause inflammation and damage collagen”.

In addition to the above foods, Dr Neha suggested some other ways that help boost collagen production. Read on.

Retinol and other carotenoids : Derivatives of vitamin A, they act by upregulating genes involved in collagen production. If you can’t tolerate topical retinol then opt for bakuchiol. Foods rich in carotenoids are spinach, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, and carrots.

Peptides: Peptides are a short chain of amino acids that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Products with peptides have been shown to help promote collagen and elastin in the skin, improving firmness.

Sunscreen: UV exposure can lead to the breakdown of collagen, which can lead to the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; so please apply sunscreen regularly.

Skin treatments: Various skin treatments like Fractional LASER, microneedling, platelet-rich plasma, LED therapy, and chemical peels are known to promote collagen production.

