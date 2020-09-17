Revealed: What Kylie Jenner carries inside her Birkin handbag

Jenner has at least 15-20 products in her handbag. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/ Youtube)

On Wednesday, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner took to YouTube to share a video giving her fans a peek into what she carries inside her Birkin handbag every day. While most of us head out of the home with basic things like house keys, water bottle, phone, lip balm, Kylie carries 20 products! Wondering what they are? Check them out below.

In the video, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics shows her black Birkin handbag from Hermès which she reveals “is one of the limited editions from the brand” and how her mother, Kris Jenner, had suggested she purchases one as they “make for great investments”. Kylie added, “surprisingly, Kris Jenner told me to buy this bag because it’s the So Black edition and they’re really rare… and when Kris Jenner tells you to do something, you do it.”

Inside her bag, Kylie carries staples like a sanitiser spray, perfume, pair of rectangular sunglasses along with a few silk scrunchies and face masks. Not only that, but she also carries a little snack to ‘bribe’ her daughter Stormi, which we think is very cute! But it only gets better as she shows a cute little soft toy which resembles a pea pod talking saying how her “little friend” uplifts her mood.

However, despite having so many products in her bag, Kylie shared that if she had to leave the house with just one product it would be a lipstick!

It doesn’t come as a surprise that Kylie carries makeup products, roughly 10 lip products ranging from lip tints to liquid lipsticks, lip balms and lip liners, in her bag.

