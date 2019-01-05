Reuse and repurpose your old clothes with these simple ideas

Most of us have old clothes we do not want to part with. They just sit in our closets, without a purpose. As a result, they take up our wardrobe space. While bagging up clothes is not a particularly fun activity, turning them into something useful by repurposing them is.

From turning your old t-shirts into funky backpacks and cool pillowcases, there are plenty of ideas you can take cues from to reuse and repurpose your old clothes. Here are some ideas we have compiled for you.

Turn an old t-shirt into a pillowcase

If you have an old t-shirt lying around, here’s an idea you should consider. Turn your old t-shirts into pillowcases, and do so without sewing them. Take a look at this video to know how.

Make your own backpack with old t-shirts and pillowcases

It is trendy to carry around bright and colourful backpacks these days. Turn your old t-shirts and pillowcases into backpacks and make a unique style statement.

Make headbands using old t-shirts

Many people give away old t-shirts if it gets torn or faded. But you can reuse them and turn it into beautiful headbands that you can flaunt with your dresses or sportswear. Watch the video here.

Turn your old jeans into a bag

From tote bags to backpacks and slings, denim bags are quite in right now. And from what it looks like, they won’t be out-of-fashion for a long time. You can turn your old pair of jeans into a bag without using any needles or threads easily. Watch the video here.

Turn old sweaters into scarves

Infinity scarves are not only comfortable and fuzzy but also very trendy. They make for a perfect accessory during the winter season. Turn your old and worn-out sweaters into beautiful infinity scarves easily. Here’s how.