Everything you need to know about retinol, the magic bullet for a blemish-free skin

From acne to eczema and dark spots, retinol can cure it all. (Source: FilePhoto) From acne to eczema and dark spots, retinol can cure it all. (Source: FilePhoto)

While there’s no magic bullet that can fix a pigmented, blemished skin, there is something that comes pretty close to giving you a glowing complexion – retinol. A consistent use of a topical retinol product promises to reduce fine lines, dark spots and improve the tone and texture of the skin.

Retinol first popped up in the 1970s as a treatment for acne. Now, it is a popular skincare essential that is perfect for every age. Here’s everything you need to know about retinoid products.

What is retinol?

Simply put, it is just another name for vitamin A. It’s a type of retinoid, the family of chemical compounds related to vitamin A. Apart from being a trusted treatment for acne, retinol is also famous for its anti-aging properties, marking its presence in a range of anti-wrinkle and skin-brightening products.

What does retinol do?

When retinol and other retinoids come into contact with skin, enzymes in the body convert the retinol into retinoic acid, the active form of the vitamin. This acid works on the skin cells to increase cell turnover, stimulate collagen production, fade away hyperpigmentation and helps skin stay hydrated and glowing without causing irritation. From treating freckles and acne to eczema, retinol promises to deliver.

Does retinol suit all skin types?

When retinoic acid is applied directly to the skin in its pure form, it can cause irritation. If you’ve got sensitive skin, retinol is a milder – yet equally effective—alternative. To find your perfect retinol, one must consult with their dermatologist and get a mild or strong variant according to one’s skin type.

Are there any side effects?

Like everything good, it also has its fallouts. Retinol laden products might make skin more sensitive to UV exposure. It is a general rule of the thumb to always apply a sunscreen after using retinol.

But before you reach out for this magic bullet, be sure to consult your dermatologist.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd