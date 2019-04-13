Retain the glow of your skin this summer with these useful tips

Summers usually tend to take a toll not only on our health, but even on our skin. So it becomes essential to take extra care and follow a good skincare regimen during the summer months. Applying a good sunscreen lotion, drinking lots of water and having foods that will keep the skin hydrated are some of the basic things one can do during summers to retain the glow of the skin.

Dr Neha Mittal, cosmetic physician, Dermaworld Skin & Hair Clinic, shares a few simple things that you can do to keep your skin hydrated and retain its glow even in the scorching heat.

Drink lots of water: While taking care of your skin one must remember that whatever goes inside our body reflects on our face. So, it is advisable to drink lots of water. This will keep you hydrated, and you will feel fresh and clean. This will automatically have its manifestations on your skin.

Eat fresh fruits and vegetables: Some fruits that will keep your skin glowing are mango, watermelon, papaya, pomegranate, and apple. This will help take care of the skin’s dullness and lifelessness, and will also help in improving wrinkled and tired skin. Fruits contain ample amount of vitamins and minerals which help rejuvenate your skin.

Clean your face: Make sure you wash your face often so that there is no dirt on your face. It is extremely important to keep your face clean during summers. Remember, it is not always necessary to apply face, washing with clean water is also a good process.

Apply sunscreen: Sun rays are extremely harsh and strong during summers, and it can easily take a toll on your skin. Application of sun screen lotion with SPF more than 26 is essential for Indian skin. Make sure you are applying it approximately 25 minutes before stepping out in the sun. Also, it is advisable to repeat the application of sun screen lotion every 3-4 hours. This will help prevent tanning and keep your glow intact.

Cover yourself: One should take ample care while stepping out in the sun during summers. Ensure that you cover your face, arms and feet every time you step out, and also carry an umbrella. This will help prevent unnecessary tanning.

These are some ways in which you can take care of your skin this summer. But if you face any skin-related problems even after following these tips, consult a qualified dermatologist for the same.