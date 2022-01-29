Follow these easy and effective tips to repurpose your skincare products sustainably

While beauty and skincare trends are ever-evolving, it doesn’t stop most people from buying more than what they need. The ever increasing list of must-have cleansers, toners and moisturizers, fuelled by beauty influencers and other experts, doesn’t make it any easier.

However, hoarding any kind of product is not a sustainable choice as it only leads to more waste. We have curated a list of things-to-do, if you have a skincare product in your home that you were planning to throw away.

Facial oils as body oils, cuticle oils

If you have a bottle of facial oil that just doesn’t feel very comfortable on your skin, use it on your body or mix a few drops into your favourite moisturiser to give you supple, smooth skin all day. Facial oils can be repurposed as cuticle oil as well– on freshly washed and dried feet, apply a few drops of oil on your cuticles to keep them strong and prevent them from getting brittle.

Save your sheet masks

While sheet masks are a popular component of Korean skincare, their environmental effects cannot be ignored. Sheet masks are usually single use and contain a surplus amount of hydrating serums and oils. Often, they contain way more than what is required to apply on your face in one sitting. You can either apply the extra serum on your neck, decolletage, hands and feet or store them for a few days in an air-tight glass jar.

Toners as cleansers in the morning

If you are one of those who hate washing their face in the morning and are looking for gentler ways than a cleanser, you can use a mild and hydrating toner as a cleanser to remove any build-up on the face. A gentle toner on a cotton pad will rub away any impurities on your face and leave you feeling fresh.

Use face moisturisers on the body

If you have bought a facial moisturizer with a lot of enthusiasm, and it didn’t quite meet your expectations, don’t throw it away! Instead, use it on your body to prevent any wastage. If the moisturiser is too thick or too thin for your liking, try to play around with the consistency with either a hydrating oil or apply in thin layers for the perfect consistency.

Cleansers as beauty tool cleaners

There is hardly anything worse than using a cleanser that isn’t suited to your skin type. The wrong kind of cleanser will leave your skin feeling dry and tight and will reduce the efficacy of your skincare routine. However, facial cleansers can be easily used to clean your beauty tools such as makeup brushes, mascara wands etc. They can break down product build-up on the bristles of the brushes easily and all you have to do is rinse with warm water.

