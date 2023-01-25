Republic Day 2023: History, importance and interesting facts

Republic Day 2023: Every year, Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 to commemorate the day on which the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950. This year, this joyous day will be celebrated on Thursday. This occasion marks the day when India became a republic, and was no longer under the British Empire.

The constitution of India is the supreme law of our country. It is the framework the citizens follow when it comes to fundamental rights, directive principles, and the duties that all citizens and government institutions have to follow.

India first gained independence from the British Empire on August 15, 1947. But the country did not have a constitution then. It was only drafted approximately two weeks later by the Constituent Assembly of India. Members of the assembly included Dr Rajendra Prasad, B R Ambedkar, B N Rau, and many others. The constitution became effective on January 26, 1950. Thus, when the Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, many considered it necessary to celebrate and enforce the document on a day associated with national pride, which was – January 26.

The occasion is celebrated in all cities of the country with a great show in the national capital, New Delhi. The Republic Day parade starts from the Rashtrapati Bhavan (which is the home of the President) and moves on to India Gate. The president of India unfurls the national flag, as everyone in attendance sings the National Anthem – Jana Gana Mana. This is followed by a 21-gun salute being fired by the Indian Army Regiment of Artillery.

The parade is accompanied by regiments of the Indian army, the Indian Navy, and the Air Force who are dressed in their official decorations. School children, army personnel, and NCC cadets all come together for special displays, tableaux, and exhibits from each state. India also showcases its military prowess at the event. Visitors who want to witness the parade can book tickets online this year.

India will be celebrating its 74th Republic Day this year.

