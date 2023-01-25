Republic Day 2023: Four DIY makeup ideas to celebrate the national festival

Every year on January 26, India celebrates its Republic Day to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on this day in 1950. As such, to celebrate the spirit of our nation, many people wear the colours of the national flag on this day. But have you thought about your makeup yet? Worry not, we are here with some makeup looks that will go perfectly with your Republic Day look. So, get ready to celebrate the day in style with these looks that we are curated specially for you.

Tricolour nails

A tricolour nail design will take your look many notches higher. To get the look, first apply a base coat to protect your nails and also make the design last long. Next, you can use the three colours of the Indian flag to create a variety of patterns. To draw clean lines, you can use a stencil or tape. If you want something elaborate, add some rhinestones and gems to your nail art. Make sure to have steady hands to get a perfect design!

Tricolour eyeshadow

A tricolour eyeshadow will perfectly complement your Republic Day outfit. To get this look, start with applying a primer on your eyelids to make sure the eyeshadow stays in place all day. Next, use a brush to apply orange-toned eyeshadow to the innermost side of your eyelid, followed by a white eyeshadow to the middle, and dark green eyeshadow to the outermost corner. Use a blending brush to mix the colours together. Finally, apply mascara to seal the look.

Green smokey eyes

This iconic look is the perfect way to celebrate the national holiday. First, trace a wing on your eyelid. Then, fill the space with green eyeshadow. Smudge the eyeshadow till the edges of the wing. Now, apply a silver highlighter to add a hint of glam. To complete the look, use a nude lip shade or gloss and an orange-coloured blush. You can also apply some eyeliner and kajal to the upper and lower lashline.

Tricolour glam

You will need an eyeshadow with the three significant colours– saffron, white, and green. To create a distinctive combination, team it with an orange lip gloss and matching blush. Wear some bronzer and highlighter to define your look and make it even more striking. Lastly, add a touch of glitter to your eyeshadow to achieve the glamorous look.

