Republic Day 2022: History, importance and interesting facts

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on this day in 1950. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land and citizens are expected to abide by it.

India became an independent nation on August 15, 1947 — a date thrust upon by Lord Louis Mountbatten, as it marked the second anniversary of Japan’s submission to allied powers after World War II.

After India became independent, it did not have its own constitution. The laws were based on a common law system and a modified version of the “Government of India Act, 1935”, which was brought in by the British government.

Approximately two weeks later, a Drafting Committee was appointed to draft the Indian Constitution with Dr BR Ambedkar as the chairman. Indian Constitution was finally ready and adopted on November 26, 1949, which is known as “Constitution Day”. The Constitution came into effect after two months, on January 26, 1950.

The Indian National Congress, on December 19, 1929, passed a historic resolution of “Purna Swaraj” or complete self-rule at its Lahore session. It was declared by the Congress party that January 26, 1930, will be celebrated as “Independence Day” by the Indians. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the President of Congress party, hoisted the tricolour on the banks of the Ravi river in Lahore. This day was celebrated as Poorna Swaraj day for the next 17 years.

Thus, when the Constitution of India was adopted on November 26, 1949, many considered it necessary to celebrate and enforce the document on a day associated with national pride, which was – January 26.

The Indian Republic Day is celebrated all across the country with lots of patriotism and pride. The President of India hoists the national flag at Rajpath in Delhi. Magnificent parades by the regiments of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, police, and paramilitary forces are witnessed by the spectators. The prowess of India’s defence is on display as well, with the latest missiles, aircraft, and weapon systems. Beautiful tableaus, representing the uniqueness of all the states of India is also showcased during the parade. The celebration usually ends with numerous air shows and flypasts by the Indian forces.

India will be celebrating its 73rd Republic Day this year.

