Happy Republic Day 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Pics, Wallpapers, Messages, Greetings

Republic Day 2020 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos, Pictures, Pics: Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 as it is on this day that the Constitution of India came into effect, in 1950. While people all over the country celebrate the day, the highlight of the occasion is the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, which is attended by the President of India, government officials and many foreign dignitaries.

If you are looking for messages to wish your loved ones on this day, we have got you covered. Here are some wishes and quotes you may like:

* India is great; India is grand, where we celebrate Republic Day.

* Our life is full of colours. I hope this January 26 adds more colours to your life.

* May Republic Day infuse each and every heart with great spirits and love for the country.

* Let us celebrate the Republic Day by thanking those who lost their lives for us. Let us thank them for giving us a safe country.

* May the brightest star in its course visit no land more free, happier, more lovely, than our own land. My best wishes to you on this Republic Day!

* Let every teacher teach the student how to love this nation, let every parent instill in his or her sons and daughters the beauty of our nation.

* On this special day, let’s promise our motherland that we will do everything to enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos and our treasure.

*Wish you a very Happy Republic Day.

