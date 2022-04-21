Priyanka, Nick name their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, say reports; know its meaning and significance

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who became proud parents to a baby girl in January this year, have reportedly named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to a report in TMZ, the birth certificate obtained by them indicates the name. The report further states that she was born on January 15 at 8 pm at a San Diego hospital in the United States.

While there has been no official confirmation as yet from the parents, it is being assumed that the name is a combination of their diverse roots — where Malti stands for the Sanskrit word for a small fragrant flower or moonlight, Marie is derived from the Latin word ‘Maris’ which means star of the sea. Notably, Marie is also the French version of Mary, mother of Jesus Christ. Malti is also a part of Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra‘s name – Madhumalti.

According to Annantika Vig, certified tarot reader, numerologist, vedic astrology, vastu and Feng Shui, counsellor and life coach, the child’s personality number is 11. “Cooperative, tactful, a pleasing personality, and a gentle manner resonate with the energy represented by the personality master number 11. Such people are charismatic, diplomatic, and dynamic. They are likely to adapt easily to varied circumstances, and people from diverse backgrounds. Yet, they have their firmly-established points of view,” Vig told indianexpress.com.

She also elaborated that since her destiny number is six, her personality traits are ruled by Venus which means she would make for a good healer, counsellor, or teacher. “She would strongly trust truth, justice, and humanity. People with this personality number have a tendency to be focused on the spiritual aspects of relationships and an orientation toward teaching,” she added.

According to celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath GuruJi, the baby girl would “bring good luck for her mother Priyanka Chopra”. “According to numerology, the lucky numbers for Malti would be 4 and 7,” he said.

The power couple, who tied the knot in 2018, had announced her arrival on social media.

"We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a new baby girl via surrogate".

