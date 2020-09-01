Remove nail polish without using a remover with these simple hacks

There are many simple hacks and alternatives that can salvage your nails and make them look beautiful. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

If you are in the habit of wearing nail polish and changing colours from time to time, you will know how important the nail polish remover is. From last-minute colour changes, to taking the colour off of chipped nails, the remover does a lot of work. But, sometimes it so happens that the bottle goes dry and you suddenly become confused as to what to do next.

Worry not, as there are many simple hacks and alternatives that can salvage your nails and make them look beautiful. In the absence of a nail polish remover, use these.

ALSO READ | Did you know about these beauty hacks involving sea salt?

* Deodorant: Just use one to remove the colour off your nails. Simply spray it on the painted nails and then rub it off using a cotton pad. This, however, may take some time, and will not yield results as swiftly as a remover would. Keep at it, though.

* Hand sanitizer: Everybody has a hand sanitizer on them these days. Just put a little bit of it on a cotton ball and rub on the nails. Keep doing it till you see the nail polish losing its colour.

* Toothpaste: Not just for brushing your teeth, the toothpaste has many other uses and removing nail polish is one of them. All you need to do is rub a little bit of toothpaste on the nails using an old toothbrush. The toothpaste is believed to contain ethyl acetate, which is found in the polish remover, too. As such, it will be an effective hack.

ALSO READ | Have you considered the avocado fruit for skincare? Try these DIY packs

* Perfume: Just like deodorant, you can also use a little bit of perfume from an old bottle for this hack. Just spritz some of it on a tissue paper and then use it to rub your nails. A lot many people think of this as an effective hack.

So, which one will you trying out?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd