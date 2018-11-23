Remembering Sridevi

ON Thursday, filmmaker Boney Kapoor struggled to hold his emotions as he spoke about the legacy of his wife and late actor Sridevi at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. “Nobody is as complete as her, my wife Sri,” said Kapoor.

He was on stage in conversation with his daughter Jhanvi in a session moderated by actor and writer Rumi Jaffery. “I may sound conceited, but the fact remains that she (Sridevi) could play any role. She perhaps is the only actor who has acted with the father and the son as female lead. She was a top actor in five languages. She deserves the highest respect and honour from whoever is a film fan. I really wish she was there to receive the National Award,” said Boney. Speaking about Sridevi’s demise, he added, “Seeing all my four children coming together has had a powering effect.”

Starting an hour late, the session began with a verbal scuffle when a section of the audience interrupted Jaffery for having the conversation in Hindi, reminding him of the varied linguistic audience. To this, Jaffery responded, saying, “Hum Hindustan main baith ke baat kar rahe hain (we are having this conversation in Hindustan).” Boney was more gracious, promising to translate the questions and answers in English. He said his son Arjun could not join the session because “he wanted to keep the look for his next movie a secret”.

During the conversation that followed, Boney described the present time as the “diamond era” of the Indian film industry due to the “level of involvement of the Indian audience”. Jhanvi added how she enjoyed watching films from the golden era. “I feel, in terms of acting and storytelling, they were much ahead of their times. We are now trapped in the commercial aspect,” she said. She also read a poem she had penned for her mother soon after her demise.